New Issue- Immofinanz AG prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Immofinanz AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 3, 2017
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.90
Reoffer price 99.90
Yield 5.273 pct
Spread 390.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 471.6bp
Over the 0.5 pct July 4, 2017 OBL
Payment Date July 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bawag P.S.K, Raiffeisen Bank International
& Unicredit Bank Austria
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
