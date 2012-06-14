FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Immofinanz AG prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond
June 14, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Immofinanz AG prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Immofinanz AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2017

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.90

Reoffer price 99.90

Yield 5.273 pct

Spread 390.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 471.6bp

Over the 0.5 pct July 4, 2017 OBL

Payment Date July 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bawag P.S.K, Raiffeisen Bank International

& Unicredit Bank Austria

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A0V0DP8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
