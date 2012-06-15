FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue- Alberta prices $600 mln 2017 bond
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- Alberta prices $600 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency from Euro to $ in headline & table)

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Alberta

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.927

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CIBC,

RBCCM & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
