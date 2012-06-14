New Issue- Nestle Holdings Inc prices $900 mln 2017 bond

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Issue Amount $900 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.8570

Reoffer price 99.8570

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

