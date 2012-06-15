FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln NOK to 2016 bond
June 15, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln NOK to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 102.615

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling, M&U 0.225 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.55 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0552381385

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

