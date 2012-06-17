RPT-New Issue-BNZ prices NZ$200 mln 2019 bond

June 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount NZ$200 million

Maturity Date June 25, 2019

Coupon 5.57 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.57 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of New Zealand

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law New Zealand

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.