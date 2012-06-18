FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA adds 250 mln euros to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EAA adds 250 mln euros to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 06, 2015

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.93

Reoffer price 100.93

Reoffer Yiled 0.908 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.8bp

over the OBL #156

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000EAA0CZ5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

