New Issue-NAB prices A$100 mln 2016 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date June 27, 2016

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 101.191

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 5-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.