New Issue- Sika AG prices Dual tranche deal- Leads

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Sika AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Maturity Date July 12, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.928

Reoffer price 100.228

Yield 1.725 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0186164007

* * * *

Tranche 2

Maturity Date July 12, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.442

Reoffer price 99.942

Yield 1.005 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0186163991

* * * *

Common Terms

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Payment Date July 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.