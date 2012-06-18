FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Sika AG prices Dual tranche deal- Leads
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 18, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Sika AG prices Dual tranche deal- Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Sika AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Maturity Date July 12, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.928

Reoffer price 100.228

Yield 1.725 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0186164007

* * * *

Tranche 2

Maturity Date July 12, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.442

Reoffer price 99.942

Yield 1.005 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0186163991

* * * *

Common Terms

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Payment Date July 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.