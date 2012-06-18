New Issue-EBRD adds 500 mln Russian ruble to 2017 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date June 27, 2017

Coupon 6.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.1

Yield 6.476 pct

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.5 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0795153377

