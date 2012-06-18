New Issue-EBRD adds 500 mln Russian ruble to 2017 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date June 27, 2017
Coupon 6.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.1
Yield 6.476 pct
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.5 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
