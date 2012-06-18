New Issue-Deutsche Post prices dual tranche deal

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Post Finanve B.V

Guarantor Deutsche Post AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.647

Reoffer price 99.647

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0795872901

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2022

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price 99.471

Reoffer price 99.471

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0795877454

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Merrill Lynch

International & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme

Data supplied by International Insider.