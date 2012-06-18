New Issue-Deutsche Post prices dual tranche deal

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Post Finanve B.V
Guarantor Deutsche Post AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.647
Reoffer price 99.647
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2022
Coupon 2.95 pct
Issue price 99.471
Reoffer price 99.471
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Merrill Lynch
International & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme
Data supplied by International Insider.