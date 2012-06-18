FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2012 / 3:57 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 16, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 102.992

Yield 2.244 pct

Spread 127 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct May 15, 2015 NGB

Payment Date July 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank AG

& HSBC Bank PLC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion Norwegian crown

when fungible

ISIN XS0677817594

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

