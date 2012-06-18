New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2016 bond

June 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 16, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.992
Yield 2.244 pct
Spread 127 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct May 15, 2015 NGB
Payment Date July 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank AG
& HSBC Bank PLC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion Norwegian crown
when fungible
