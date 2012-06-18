New Issue- HLP FINANCE LTD prices $500 mln 2022 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower HLP Finance Ltd

Guarantor Hang Lung Properties

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 27, 2022

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 98.5460

Reoffer price 98.5460

Yield 4.936 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC,

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.