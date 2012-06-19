New Issue-Lloyds prices 14.7 bln yen 2015 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank Plc

Issue Amount 14.7 billion yen

Maturity Date June 26, 2015

Coupon 1.01

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Mitsubishi Securities International Plc

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue