New Issue-Lloyds prices 14.7 bln yen 2015 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank Plc
Issue Amount 14.7 billion yen
Maturity Date June 26, 2015
Coupon 1.01
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Mitsubishi Securities International Plc
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
