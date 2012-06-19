New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt
Oldenburg Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2017
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.8
Payment Date June 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Brem LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law German
