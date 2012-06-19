New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt

Oldenburg Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.8

Payment Date June 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Brem LB

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL8867

