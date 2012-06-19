New Issue-CBA prices dual tranche deal

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $40.4 million
Maturity Date June 17, 2015
Coupon 0.79 pct
Issue price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount A$76.1 million
Maturity Date June 17, 2015
Coupon 3.47 pct
Issue price Par
Common Terms
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Mitsubishi Securities International Plc
Ratings AA2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under isuer’s EMTN programme
