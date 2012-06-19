FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bremer LB prices dual tranche deal - Leads
June 19, 2012 / 9:02 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Bremer LB prices dual tranche deal - Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt

Oldenburg Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.330

ISIN DE000BRL8883

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.350

ISIN DE000BRL8875

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Brem LB

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

