New Issue-ISDB prices $800 mln 2017 bond
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ISDB prices $800 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Islamic Development Bank (ISDB)

Issue Amount $800 million

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.76bp

over the 0.625 pct May 2017 UST

Payment Date June 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC, NCBC, Standard

Chartered & Barwa Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

