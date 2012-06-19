New Issue-Daimler prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.511
Reoffer price 99.511
Yield 2.213 pct
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.7 bp
Over the 4 pct 2018 DBR
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CACIB, LBBW, Santander GBM & UniCredit
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.