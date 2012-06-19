New Issue-Daimler prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.511

Reoffer price 99.511

Yield 2.213 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.7 bp

Over the 4 pct 2018 DBR

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, LBBW, Santander GBM & UniCredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

