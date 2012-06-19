New Issue- Glencore prices 425 mln SFR 2018 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Glencore Finance(Europe) SA
Guarantor Glencore International AG &
Glencore International Plc
Issue Amount 425 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 3, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 100.56
Reoffer price 100.11
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme