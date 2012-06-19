FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Glencore prices 425 mln SFR 2018 bond
#Basic Materials
June 19, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Glencore prices 425 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Glencore Finance(Europe) SA

Guarantor Glencore International AG &

Glencore International Plc

Issue Amount 425 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 3, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 100.56

Reoffer price 100.11

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0185843023

