New Issue-GECC prices 1.3 bln NOK 2016 bond
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-GECC prices 1.3 bln NOK 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)

Issue Amount 1.3 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.901

Yield 3.528 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC CM

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0796988813

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

