New Issue-GECC prices 1.3 bln NOK 2016 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount 1.3 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.901
Yield 3.528 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC CM
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
