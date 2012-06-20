New Issue-EFSF adds 1.0 bln euros to 2019 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 02, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 101.344
Reoffer price 101.344
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 143.1bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Englsih
Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion
euro when fungible
