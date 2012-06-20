New Issue-Sandvik prices 50 mln euro 2027 bond

June 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sandvik AB

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 02, 2027

Coupon 4.1 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.1 pct

Spread 226.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0798497409

Data supplied by International Insider.