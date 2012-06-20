FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sandvik prices 50 mln euro 2027 bond
June 20, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Sandvik prices 50 mln euro 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sandvik AB

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 02, 2027

Coupon 4.1 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.1 pct

Spread 226.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0798497409

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

