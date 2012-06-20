New Issue-BNP Paribas prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.699
Reoffer yield 2.938 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 229.8bp
Discount Margin Over the OBL #163
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
