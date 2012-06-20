FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG add 250 mln euros to 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BNG add 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 111.815

Reoffer yield 2.616 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.9bp

Over 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 1.50 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0630644168

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

