New Issue-BNG add 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2023
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 111.815
Reoffer yield 2.616 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.9bp
Over 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 1.50 billion euro
When fungible
