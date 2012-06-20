New Issue-BNG add 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 111.815

Reoffer yield 2.616 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.9bp

Over 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 1.50 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0630644168

