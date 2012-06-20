New Issue-Hyundai Capital prices A$175 mln 2015 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hyundai Capital Services Inc

Issue Amount A$175 million

Maturity Date June 28, 2015

Coupon 5.375 pcr

Issue price 101.216

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.