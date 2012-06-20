New Issue-Sparbanken Oresund prices 325 mln SEK 2015 FRN

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB
Issue Amount 325 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 26, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 160bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
