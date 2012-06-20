New Issue-Sparbanken Oresund prices 325 mln SEK 2015 FRN

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB

Issue Amount 325 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 26, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 160bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0004722957

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)