New Issue-EIB increases 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 104.51

Reoffer yield 1.787 pct

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 100.2bp

Over the 4.0 pct Due 2018 DBR

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan,

Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0518184667

Data supplied by International Insider.