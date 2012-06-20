New Issue-BG Energy prices $500 mln 2072 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BG Energy Capital PLC

Guarantor BG Energy Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 30, 2072

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.501 pct

Spread 543.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equiavlent to 577.3bp

Over CT5

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank

of Scotland

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

