New Issue-Agence Francaise adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond

Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 102.406

Yield 1.1716 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis

Ratings AA+ (S&P), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.15 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0762339850

Temporary ISIN XS0798788807

