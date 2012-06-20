FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Agence Francaise adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond
June 20, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Agence Francaise adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 102.406

Yield 1.1716 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis

Ratings AA+ (S&P), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.15 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0762339850

Temporary ISIN XS0798788807

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
