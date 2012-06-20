FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Time Warner prices 650 mln stg 2042 bond
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Time Warner prices 650 mln stg 2042 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Time Warner Cable Inc

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2042

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.956

Yield 5.251 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2042 UKT

Payment Date June 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Royal Bank

of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0798491113

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
