Coca-Cola to distribute high-protein milk drink in U.S.
June 21, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Coca-Cola to distribute high-protein milk drink in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co has signed a deal with Fair Oaks Farms Brands to distribute the Core Power range of high-protein energy drinks in the United States, as the soft drink giant moves into the dairy products market.

Core Power, which is endorsed by triathlon athletes including Craig Alexander and Laura Bennett, will be stocked in about 10,000 grocery, convenience and specialty stores.

Deryck van Rensburg, President of Coca-Cola North America Venturing and Emerging Brands, said in an emailed company statement the new brand is part of a category “that is still in the early stage of its growth potential”.

Fair Oaks is owned by Select Milk Producers, a southwestern milk co-operative.

Rival PepsiCo is also launching a yogurt brand in the United States with Theo Mueller Group, a German joint venture partner.

