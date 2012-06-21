FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft Marine eyes LSFO sales to US-bound vessels
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 21, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Rosneft Marine eyes LSFO sales to US-bound vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Rosneft Marine, the marine fuel trading arm of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft , has opened a second office in Beijing with the aim of supplying U.S.-bound vessels with low sulphur fuel oil, the company said.

“With the establishment of Emission Control Areas in North America, we foresee a rising demand for low sulphur fuel oil particularly for vessels travelling from Asia to the West Coast of the United States,” the director of Rosneft Marine UK, Vladimir Brezhnev, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The company said it was also looking into the possibility of supplying marine gasoil to the Chinese and regional markets.

Rosneft is a major supplier of Russian fuel oil to Asia. Its M100 grade straight-run fuel oil is used as a feedstock for refining units to produce lighter oil products such as diesel. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee; Editing By Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.