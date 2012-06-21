New Issue-NIB adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date April 19, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 105.836

Reoffer price 105.836

Yield 4.625 pct

Spread 112 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, NAB & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500-1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$450 million

when fungible

Data supplied by International Insider.