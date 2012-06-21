FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SPI Electricity prices A$30 mln 2022 bond
June 21, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- SPI Electricity prices A$30 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$30 million

Maturity Date June 28,2022

Coupon 5.750 pct

Reoffer price 98.4870

Yield 5.935 pct

Spread 205 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 283.75 bp July 2022 ACGB

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi and HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

