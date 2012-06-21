New Issue- SPI Electricity prices A$30 mln 2022 bond

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty Ltd
Issue Amount A$30 million
Maturity Date June 28,2022
Coupon 5.750 pct
Reoffer price 98.4870
Yield 5.935 pct
Spread 205 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 283.75 bp July 2022 ACGB
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi and HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.