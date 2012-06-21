New Issue-Borealis prices 125 mln euro 2019 bond

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Borealis AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date July 2, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.91

Yield 4.015 pct

Spread 237.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 337.9bp

Over the 0.5 pct July 2017 OBL

Payment Date July 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank & Unicredit Bank Austria

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A0VL70

Data supplied by International Insider.