New Issue-EIB prices 110 mln SFR 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB prices 110 mln SFR 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 02, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.264

Reoffer price 100.514

Yield 1.453 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76bp

Over Swiss Government

Payment Date August 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

ISIN CH0188927450

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

