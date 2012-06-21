New Issue-EIB prices 110 mln SFR 2024 bond

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 02, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.264
Reoffer price 100.514
Yield 1.453 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76bp
Over Swiss Government
Payment Date August 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
