New Issue-RWE adds $500 mln to 2072 bond

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower RWE AG
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 12, 2072
Coupon 7.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.631
Reoffer yield 6.625 pct
Spread 557.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 590bp
Over UST
Payment Date July 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan &
Nomura
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion
When Fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0783935645
Permanent ISIN XS0767140022
Data supplied by International Insider.