New Issue-RWE adds $500 mln to 2072 bond
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-RWE adds $500 mln to 2072 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower RWE AG

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 12, 2072

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.631

Reoffer yield 6.625 pct

Spread 557.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 590bp

Over UST

Payment Date July 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, JP Morgan &

Nomura

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

When Fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0783935645

Permanent ISIN XS0767140022

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
