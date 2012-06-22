FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 22, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 28, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 72bp

ISIN XS0799646624

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 28, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 85bp

ISIN XS0799646970

* * * *

Common Terms

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayerische Landesbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
