New Issue-BayernLB prices dual tranche deal

June 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 28, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 72bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 28, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 85bp
Common Terms
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayerische Landesbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law German
