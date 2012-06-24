FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Abano Healthcare makes offer for Dental Partners Ltd
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 24, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Abano Healthcare makes offer for Dental Partners Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand health services company Abano Healthcare Ltd said on Monday it had an offer to buy the 30 percent it does not already own of Australian dental concern, Dental Partners Ltd.

The offer, valued at A$14.04 million ($14 million), would be accepted by two directors of Dental Partners, who would also receive NZ$2 million in Abano shares. The acquisition would be funded by debt, with Abano’s current facility increased by NZ$10 million to NZ$50 million.

The company said the deal was a logical step to increase its shareholding in a highly scalable, private payment, growth business that operates in a very large market.

Shares in Abano closed on Friday at NZ$4.14. ($1=A$0.9960)

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.