New Issue-NRW.Bank prices 250 mln euro 2016 FRN

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date December 29, 2016
Coupon 6-month Euribor flat
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000NWB15Nq
