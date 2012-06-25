New Issue-NRW.Bank prices 250 mln euro 2016 FRN

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 29, 2016

Coupon 6-month Euribor flat

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000NWB15Nq

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.