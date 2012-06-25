Singapore's OCBC sets aside S$500 mln for share buyback

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said on Monday it is setting aside another S$500 million ($391.5 million) to buy its shares from the market.

This will be the bank’s fourth S$500 million share buyback programme, OCBC said.

Singapore’s second largest lender by assets said its third buyback programme, which started in 2006, is close to completion with around S$489 million utilised and 64 million shares purchased as at June 22.

OCBC shares closed 1 percent lower at S$8.62 on Monday. ($1 = 1.2771 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)