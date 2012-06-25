FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's OCBC sets aside S$500 mln for share buyback
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's OCBC sets aside S$500 mln for share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said on Monday it is setting aside another S$500 million ($391.5 million) to buy its shares from the market.

This will be the bank’s fourth S$500 million share buyback programme, OCBC said.

Singapore’s second largest lender by assets said its third buyback programme, which started in 2006, is close to completion with around S$489 million utilised and 64 million shares purchased as at June 22.

OCBC shares closed 1 percent lower at S$8.62 on Monday. ($1 = 1.2771 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.