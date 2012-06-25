FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln SEK to 2032 bond
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln SEK to 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 1, 2032

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 105

Payment Date July 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0773669972

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
