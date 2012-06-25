FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Glencore adds 25 mln SFR to 2018 bond
#Basic Materials
June 25, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Glencore adds 25 mln SFR to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Glencore Finance

Guarantor Glencore International PLC &

Glencore International AG

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 3, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 100.56

Reoffer price 100.11

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English & Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme

The issue size will total 450 million?

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0185843023

