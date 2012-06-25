New Issue-Glencore adds 25 mln SFR to 2018 bond

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Glencore Finance
Guarantor Glencore International PLC &
Glencore International AG
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 3, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 100.56
Reoffer price 100.11
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English & Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
The issue size will total 450 million?
Swiss francs when fungible