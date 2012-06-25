New Issue-BNG adds 150 mln NOK to 2017 bond

June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 30, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date July 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 650 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0775889495

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.