RPT-TEXT-S&P report on Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand corp debt
June 25, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-TEXT-S&P report on Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand corp debt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 25 - More than US$1.2 trillion in rated debt from financial and
nonfinancial corporations in Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand (the
other developed region) will likely mature through 2016, said an article
published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled
"Australia, Canada, Japan, And New Zealand Have More Than US$1.2 Trillion Of
Corporate Debt Maturing Through 2016." 

"Australia comprises the majority of this amount, with almost US$448 billion 
of maturing debt, followed by Japan (US$419 billion), Canada (US$341 billion), 
and New Zealand (about US$10 billion)," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & 
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "About 93% of this debt is from 
investment-grade entities and 67% is from financial institutions (which 
include banks and insurance companies)." We expect that approximately US$154 
billion will mature in 2012, about US$305 billion in 2013, US$323 billion in 
2014, US$219 billion in 2015, and US$217 billion in 2016.

Although companies in the other developed region have been able to raise 
capital in recent quarters and the maturing largely investment-grade debt 
should partly mitigate the refunding risks, global challenges continue to 
hamper investor demand. These challenges include the continued uncertainty in 
some parts of Europe and Middle East, the prospect of a harder-than-expected 
landing of China's economy, and the still sluggish global economic growth. 
"New bond issuance in first-quarter 2012 was a robust US$103 billion, but 
issuance level has declined markedly in the second quarter as concerns about 
Greece, Spain, and Italy increased," said Ms. Vazza. "The decline highlights 
investors' sensitivity in recent years to the challenges the global markets 
have been facing." 
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

