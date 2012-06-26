FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Astro asks banks for IPO proposals Wed -IFR
June 26, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's Astro asks banks for IPO proposals Wed -IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s pay-TV operator Astro All Asia Networks has asked banks to submit proposals by Wednesday for mandates to advise on its $1 billion initial public offering in Kuala Lumpur, IFR reported on Tuesday.

A stiff battle is expected given the likely size of the float and overall interest in the Malaysian IPO market, which recently saw a $3.1 billion deal for Felda Global Ventures Holdings, IFR said.

Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan plans to re-list Astro All Asia Networks by end-September in a deal that would give the pay-TV firm a market capitalisation of up to 15 billion ringgit ($4.7 billion), sources have told Reuters.

The plan by Ananda, Malaysia’s second-richest man, comes on the heels of a $2.8 billion sale of his power assets and a proposal to hive off a stake in his satellite operator MEASAT Global in March.

CIMB already has a mandate on the Astro deal, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR Asia; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

