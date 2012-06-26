FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 9:17 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-EAA prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 30, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 17bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KR5

* * * *

Tranche

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 26bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KU9

* * * *

Common Terms

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) West LB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

