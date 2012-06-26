FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA prices 500 mln euro 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012

New Issue-EAA prices 500 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) West LB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000EAA0KS3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
