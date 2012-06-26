New Issue-EAA prices 500 mln euro 2014 FRN

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 22.5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) West LB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
