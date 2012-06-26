New Issue-EU prices 2.3 bln euro 2028 bond

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Union (EU)

Issue Amount 2.3 billion euro

Maturity Date April 04, 2028

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.982

Yield 2.877 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.6bp

over the 5.625 pct January 2028 DBR &

minus 24.1bp 3.5 pct April 2026 OAT

Payment Date July 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley

& SC CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN EU000A1G6TV9

Data supplied by International Insider.